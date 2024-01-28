Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLTE. Maxim Group began coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLTE opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50. Belite Bio has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $46.70.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLTE. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the third quarter worth about $359,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the second quarter worth about $280,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Belite Bio by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

