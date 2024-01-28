Brokerages Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) PT at C$12.35

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAV. CIBC lowered their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday, October 27th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

TSE AAV opened at C$9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.26. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.79 and a 1-year high of C$10.50.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of C$136.72 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.7273483 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

