BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 654,133 shares of company stock worth $2,352,082. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 348,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in BlackBerry by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

NYSE:BB opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.46. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

