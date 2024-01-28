Analysts Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) PT at $41.29

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 770.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 1.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

