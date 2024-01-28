Short Interest in BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Grows By 200.0%

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BAB Stock Performance

Shares of BABB stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. BAB has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

BAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.68%.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

