Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 203.8% in January

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 203.8% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Articles

