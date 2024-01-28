Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Update

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the December 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Keppel REIT Stock Performance

KREVF stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Keppel REIT has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $0.78.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.

