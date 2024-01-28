GRI Bio Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 30th (NASDAQ:GRI)

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, January 30th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th.

GRI Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GRI opened at 0.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.45. GRI Bio has a one year low of 0.25 and a one year high of 36.90.

Get GRI Bio alerts:

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.52 EPS for the quarter.

GRI Bio Company Profile

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GRI Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRI Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.