Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $103,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 88,083 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,367,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,596,942. The company has a market cap of $178.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

