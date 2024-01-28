Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded by New Street Research to “Buy”

New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $215.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.00.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $177.25 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $283.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,477.21, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

