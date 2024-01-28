Brokerages Set Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target at $78.60

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Diodes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIOD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Diodes Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $6,391,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIOD opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.