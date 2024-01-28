Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Devon Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.65.

DVN opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after buying an additional 411,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after buying an additional 402,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

