Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $90.00 at Raymond James

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brown & Brown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.89.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,900,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 132,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

