The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Short Interest Down 28.5% in January

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,400 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 318,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Alkaline Water Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:WTER opened at $0.29 on Friday. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTER. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Alkaline Water by 13.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Alkaline Water by 28.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 260,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alkaline Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alkaline Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alkaline Water by 1,186.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,699,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,006 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand. The company sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites.

