Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stride, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Stride in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon expects that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of LRN opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. Stride has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Stride news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $1,302,219 over the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Stride by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 5,837.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

