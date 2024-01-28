Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage on Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.55.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ford Motor by 349.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

