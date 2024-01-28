Morgan Stanley Lowers EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $235.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPAM. HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $302.14.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $288.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.50. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $385.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.03.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

