Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $402,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,200,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,505.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $402,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $14,200,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,178 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,372 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

