Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Barclays

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.58.

Shares of TXN opened at $164.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after buying an additional 458,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,344,600,000 after buying an additional 370,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,828,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,160,000 after purchasing an additional 827,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

