Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Truist Financial

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ELS. Bank of America lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.72.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

ELS opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average of $68.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Featured Stories

