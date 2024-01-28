Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Lowered to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $3.40 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.50.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.63.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Up 2.8 %

BRLT stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $326.22 million, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brilliant Earth Group

In related news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,222 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $28,448.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $227,589. 85.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 929,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 63,049 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,035,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.