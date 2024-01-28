PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $108.00 at TD Cowen

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.32.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.2 %

PCAR opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average is $88.89. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

