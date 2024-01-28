Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $595.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $410.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $482.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $579.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.