Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Stephens

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

