Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,595,000 after buying an additional 1,048,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,759,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,181,000 after buying an additional 1,635,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after buying an additional 494,969 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after buying an additional 605,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after buying an additional 545,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

