Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALHC. Bank of America cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.70.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.44. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $456.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.39 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. Research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $28,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,221 shares in the company, valued at $7,010,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,298 shares of company stock worth $48,650. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

