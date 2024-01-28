2,525 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $635,274,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $418,951,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

General Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GE traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.19. 3,748,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,887. General Electric has a 1 year low of $79.47 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.