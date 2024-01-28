Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading Up 5.1% After Earnings Beat

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $46.06 and last traded at $46.04. 4,038,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 15,783,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

