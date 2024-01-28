RTX (NYSE:RTX) Given New $96.00 Price Target at UBS Group

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.82.

RTX stock opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. RTX has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after purchasing an additional 256,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

