DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $69.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.9 %

DD opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.