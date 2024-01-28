Reviewing Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRTW)

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRTW – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Barrett Business Services and Recruiter.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrett Business Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus price target of $141.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.93%. Given Barrett Business Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

85.9% of Barrett Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Barrett Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Barrett Business Services and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrett Business Services 4.47% 26.82% 6.98% Recruiter.com Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barrett Business Services and Recruiter.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrett Business Services $1.06 billion 0.71 $47.27 million $6.91 16.46 Recruiter.com Group $10.09 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Barrett Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Summary

Barrett Business Services beats Recruiter.com Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce. The company also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignment, contract staffing, direct placement, and long-term or indefinite-term on-site management services. It serves electronics manufacturers, light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, restaurant franchises, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

