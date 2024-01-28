Reviewing RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) & NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV)

RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Free Report) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A NeoVolta -88.40% -35.83% -35.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RoboGroup T.E.K. and NeoVolta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

NeoVolta has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 221.54%. Given NeoVolta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than RoboGroup T.E.K..

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and NeoVolta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeoVolta $3.46 million 14.94 -$2.64 million ($0.07) -22.21

RoboGroup T.E.K. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoVolta.

Risk & Volatility

RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 333.39, indicating that its stock price is 33,239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta has a beta of -1.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of NeoVolta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeoVolta beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system. It also develops, markets, and distributes Coderz platform products, an experiential, gaming-based digital platform for science and virtual robotics competitions through virtual robots, programming languages, challenging arenas, and curricula designed for learners of various levels and ages in the general science and technology education, and home education markets. In addition, the company markets and sells products from third parties; and offers upgrading and installing services. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

