Analyzing Scinai Immunotherapeutics (SCNI) & Its Competitors

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) is one of 289 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Scinai Immunotherapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scinai Immunotherapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Scinai Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 60.9% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scinai Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -49.31% Scinai Immunotherapeutics Competitors -4,269.03% -134.93% -45.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Scinai Immunotherapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Scinai Immunotherapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scinai Immunotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Scinai Immunotherapeutics Competitors 1369 4503 11810 199 2.61

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 109.41%. Given Scinai Immunotherapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scinai Immunotherapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scinai Immunotherapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scinai Immunotherapeutics N/A -$5.80 million -0.16 Scinai Immunotherapeutics Competitors $727.83 million $100.63 million -2.74

Scinai Immunotherapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Scinai Immunotherapeutics. Scinai Immunotherapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications. The company was formerly known as BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and changed its name to Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. in September 2023. Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.