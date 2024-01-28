Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) versus Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Head to Head Analysis

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) and Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and Western Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A Western Midstream Partners 35.15% 34.94% 9.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and Western Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Gas Services $707.91 million 2.56 $106.26 million $1.46 16.05 Western Midstream Partners $3.25 billion 3.43 $1.22 billion $2.71 10.85

Analyst Ratings

Western Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Gas Services. Western Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kodiak Gas Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kodiak Gas Services and Western Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86 Western Midstream Partners 2 5 5 0 2.25

Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus target price of $23.29, suggesting a potential downside of 0.66%. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $30.08, suggesting a potential upside of 2.32%. Given Western Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western Midstream Partners is more favorable than Kodiak Gas Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kodiak Gas Services pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Western Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Kodiak Gas Services pays out 104.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Midstream Partners pays out 84.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners beats Kodiak Gas Services on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water. It also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. The company operates assets located in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. Western Midstream Holdings, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. Western Midstream Partners, LP was incorporated in 2007 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

