Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$180.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$165.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$177.93.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.0 %

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

TSE CNR opened at C$166.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$170.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$163.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$155.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.