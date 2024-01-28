Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$164.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$164.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CNR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$177.93.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$166.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$163.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$155.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The firm has a market cap of C$107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$170.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

