Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$164.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$164.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. Veritas Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$177.93.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$166.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$163.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$155.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$170.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

