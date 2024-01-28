Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Barclays

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ADNT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Adient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of ADNT opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.58. Adient has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adient

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adient by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

