Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.08.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $100.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $100.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average is $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 154,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2,708.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 111,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

