Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Barclays

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.82.

Shares of TEAM opened at $247.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.60. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of -126.42 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total transaction of $1,461,788.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,395,120.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $607,737.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 133,877 shares in the company, valued at $23,852,865.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total transaction of $1,461,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,395,120.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,799 shares of company stock valued at $65,566,637 in the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 51.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 75.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

