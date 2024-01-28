Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,705 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 43,313 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 35,928 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $92.80. 9,229,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

