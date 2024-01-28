Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 2,116 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

UPS stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.30. 2,818,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,548. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.66.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

