Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 34,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 70.5% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,812,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,111,223. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $174.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

