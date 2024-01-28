The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 241.38%.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,209,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,410,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 12,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,030,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.