Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Raised to $34.00 at Raymond James

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after buying an additional 73,109 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.