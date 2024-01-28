Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given New $28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

CSIQ has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 23.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,108,915 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $69,795,000 after acquiring an additional 589,400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 376.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,543 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 32.6% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 652,580 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 160,502 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,645 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

