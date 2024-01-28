Financial Comparison: Matson (NYSE:MATX) and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF)

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Matson and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matson 0 2 1 0 2.33 Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matson currently has a consensus target price of $111.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

85.0% of Matson shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Matson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Matson and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matson 10.06% 13.53% 7.33% Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Matson has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -34.6, indicating that its share price is 3,560% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Matson and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matson $4.34 billion 0.93 $1.06 billion $8.70 13.15 Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Matson has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Summary

Matson beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matson

Matson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, e-commerce, and other retail merchandise. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California, and various islands in the South Pacific, as well as Okinawa, Japan; and provides stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services to ocean carriers on the Hawaiian islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. In addition, the company offers vessel management and container transshipment services. Its Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation brokerage services, including domestic and international rail intermodal, long-haul and regional highway trucking, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight services; less-than-container load consolidation and freight forwarding services; warehousing and distribution services; supply chain management services, and non-vessel operating common carrier freight forwarding services. The company serves the U.S. military, freight forwarders, retailers, consumer goods, automobile manufacturers, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc engages in the operation of cruises in Eastern Mediterranean. It offers cruises in the Mediterranean, South and Central American, Northern European, Baltic and Black sea regions. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

