Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target Cut to $0.80

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $0.80 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Canada lowered shares of Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Americas Silver Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Research analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Americas Silver by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 29,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,827,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 975,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54,428 shares during the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

