ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut ATCO from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.71.

ACO.X stock opened at C$37.86 on Wednesday. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$32.90 and a 1-year high of C$45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81. The firm has a market cap of C$3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.10.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,000.00. In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.40 per share, with a total value of C$192,000.00. Also, Director Norman M. Steinberg purchased 1,298 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.51 per share, with a total value of C$49,985.98. Insiders bought a total of 20,398 shares of company stock valued at $767,916 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

