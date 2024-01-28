Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ASTL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Beacon Securities cut shares of Algoma Steel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at C$11.57 on Wednesday. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of C$8.64 and a 12-month high of C$13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$112,381.50. In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$112,381.50. Also, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

